Investigator said he accompanied colleague to foil shooting spree

One of the investigators in the Clansman-One Don Gang case testified on Wednesday that he was part of a police team that travelled to Spanish Town, St Catherine, to foil a shooting spree that was reportedly being planned by members of the One Don Gang.

The Home Circuit Court had previously heard that two members of the gang, who had reportedly fired at an unmarked car in which the investigator and the lead investigator were travelling and eluded the officers during a chase, were killed by the police in Garbally Drive, Spanish Town, on January 25, 2019.

The detective sergeant, who started his examination-in-chief yesterday, said that he and the team undertook the mission after being briefed by their superior.

He told the court that he had travelled with the lead investigator, who was receiving information about the gang’s movements via a conference call with an ex-member of the gang, the prosecution’s second witness.

Based on the information, he said that they went to Martin Street in Spanish Town, and on reaching the intersection with Manchester Street, they saw a man in a hoodie in the vicinity of the building with what appeared to be a firearm.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

However, he said that as the vehicle approached with its headlights on, the man retreated.

According to the detective, the man was actually hiding and was peering down at Manchester Street, where the police had passed a group of men.

The officer, however, did not get to go further into his account of what had transpired as the day’s proceedings came to an end.

His colleague, the lead investigator, had, however, testified that he saw two men with firearms who then got into a brown Toyota Axio motor car and then began firing at the back of the car in which both policemen were travelling.

Two former members of the gang had testified that whenever the gang was going on shootings, it would use the brown Axio, a stolen vehicle that had been bought for $50,000 and was named the ‘Duppy Truck’.

The lead investigator said they tried to chase the car, but they eventually lost sight of it.

The detective had also testified during cross-examination that at the time, he did not try to intercept the car because he was not prepared and that it would have been suicidal to do so.

However, he said there was a team of officers who were better equipped for that task, but they were not present in the area when they were fired at.

The investigator said they eventually saw the vehicle again and was told that two men who were in the car were killed when they went to the crime scene.

The prosecution’s second witness, who was the driver of that car, was taken from the scene and transported to a safe house by the investigators, the court had also heard.

The investigator will continue his testimony when the trial resumes.

Reputed One Don Gang leader Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway faction of the Clansman Gang.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com