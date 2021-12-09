January 28 committal hearing for Patrick Roberts, co-accused in fraud case

A committal hearing in the fraud case brought against People's National Party Councillor Patrick Roberts and his co-accused Ramone Edwards is to be heard in Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on January 28 next year.

The date was booked on Monday when Roberts, a well-known producer and businessman, and the 28-year-old labourer appeared in court.

The politician was charged in May with forgery, uttering forged documents, and conspiracy to defraud after he was questioned by police investigators while Edwards is facing a conspiracy to defraud charge.

Allegations brought against the two are that the complainant's father's signature was forged on a will on April 19, 2019.

It is further alleged that the forgery was witnessed by the two accused.

Roberts is being represented by attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie, QC, while Edwards is represented by attorney Patrick Peterkin.

