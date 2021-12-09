Kari Douglas assault trial to continue on January 13 next year

Jamaica Labour Party councillor for the Trafalgar Division in St Andrew, Kari Douglas, is scheduled to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on January 13 next year for the continuation of her trial on assault and obstruction charges.

The 37-year-old councillor was arrested and slapped with charges on February 26 stemming from an incident that reportedly occurred during a police operation in Swallowfield, St Andrew.

Allegations are that on the day in question about 8:30 p.m. the police responded to a gathering in the community, half an hour into the then nightly islandwide curfew, when Douglas allegedly used her vehicle to block the police from arresting an alleged offender.

Douglas, as an elected official, is among the category of people exempt from the curfew.

It is also being alleged that during the incident Douglas hit one of the cops.

Following the incident, she turned up at the Stadium Police where she was arrested and charged and later granted bail.

On Monday, she appeared in court and her bail was further extended for her to return for the continuation of the trial next year.

The prosecution has completed its case and the defence is to mount its case.

Attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie QC is representing Douglas.

In September 2020, prosecutors withdrew a charge against Douglas for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The charge had stemmed from an incident in April in which it was alleged that she became boisterous when she was stopped by the police along Meadowbrook Avenue in St Andrew.

