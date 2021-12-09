Man confesses to murder of 6-y-o girl, charged

A fifty-five-year-old Kingston man has been charged with the murder of a six-year-old girl on Text Lane after reportedly confessing to the crime.

James Smith who is also of Text Lane in Kingston has also been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

About 4 o'clock on Monday, Smith was reportedly repairing an illegal firearm when a round of ammunition was discharged, hitting little T-Mora McCallum of Solitaire Road, Kingston.

She later died at the hospital.

Smith fled the community but was later caught by residents.

He was beaten before being handed over to the police.

