St James man wanted for murder apprehended in Westmoreland

The police are reporting that Jafael Doman, who was wanted for murder, was arrested today by detectives assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch during an operation on Dalling Street, Westmoreland.

The operation was conducted about 4:30 a.m. at a house in the area.

The police say Doman, otherwise called 'Bimmer', who is from Barrett Hall, St James, was apprehended.

They say four other persons who were also at the house were taken into custody for harbouring him.

The police are reminding the public that it is an offence to harbour fugitives.

