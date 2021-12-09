Two shot by elderly licensed firearm holder in Liguanea

Two persons, including a taxi driver, are nursing injuries after being shot by a licensed firearm holder in Liguanea, St Andrew this morning.

It is reported that the elderly man and the cabbie were travelling along Old Hope Road when the gun owner accused the taxi operator of bad driving.

He reportedly confronted the taxi driver and the argument escalated into a fight.

It is reported that the elderly man pulled his licensed firearm and opened fire, hitting the taxi man and another person.

The injured persons are being treated at hospital.

- Ainsworth Morris

