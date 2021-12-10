51 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Two more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,418.

The deceased are a 71-year-old man from St James, whose death was previously under investigation, and a 31-year-old woman, also from St James, whose death was previously under investigation.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred in August and September.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 343.

Meanwhile, there were 51 new cases with ages ranging from seven months to 95 years, pushing the total to 91,652.

Of the new infections, 23 are women and 28 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Westmoreland - 9

* Hanover - 9

* Kingston and St Andrew - 8

* St James - 8

* St Ann - 7

* St Mary - 4

* Manchester - 3

* St Catherine - 1

* St Elizabeth - 1

* Trelawny - 1

* Clarendon - 0

* Portland - 0

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 629 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 9.8%.

In the meantime, there were 48 more recoveries, increasing the total to 63,358.

Some 126 persons are in hospital with 27 being moderately ill, 10 severely ill and six critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 17,363 are at home.

