The Bridge connects the diaspora

In what is being described as the most transformative power play in diaspora radio, The Bridge 99 FM in Kingston, Jamaica, on November 29 began a series of radio simulcasts with G98.7 FM, a leading urban station in Toronto, Canada.

Bobby Clarke, chairman of The Bridge 99 FM and Irie Jam Radio, who brokered the landmark deal, said negotiations started about a year ago and concluded recently. The groundbreaking simulcast kicked off with the entertainment queen Nicole ‘Nikki Z’ Duhaney of The Bridge 99 FM and DJ Spex of G98.7 FM. The simulcast now airs Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. during ‘Up and Go’ with veteran broadcaster Richard ‘Richie B’ Burgess. In addition, Nikki Z and DJ Spex will broadcast from 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

In addition, Irie Jam’s signature Saturday programme, ‘Primetime Saturdays’, will be live in Toronto from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. This time slot will not only feature the New York icons DJ Roy and Dub Master Chris, but there will also be a connection with the sensational DJ Roddy G on The Bridge 99 FM.

“We are creating history, as this is the very first time that three commercial stations from Canada, New York and Jamaica will be simulcasting, all in the name of connecting Jamaica with the US-Canadian diaspora. It is hugely significant as it allows listeners/viewers in these markets to be connected through a virtual media superhighway that will benefit them culturally.”

The new arrangement, Clarke reasoned, will also create new revenue streams and will inspire significant financial growth opportunities for advertisers.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Advertisers are the biggest winners in this scenario,” he reiterated. “Just imagine you have a business selling honey on the sidewalk in Clarendon. You can now solicit customers in New York, Miami, Toronto and London. The Bridge will even help to get your goods and services delivered to potential clients in these markets. This applies to all businesses, including lawyers, hotels, AirBnB, restaurants and various financial institutions.”

G98.7 FM, which serves the Greater Toronto area, was founded in 2011 by Jamaica-born entrepreneur Fitzroy Gordon. Recently, it was sold to CINA Radio Group, which named former iHeartRadio’s executive Gary Gunter as general manager. The 30-year radio veteran previously served as senior vice-president of sales with iHeartMedia in Norfolk, Virginia. He also held senior positions with Radio One in St Louis, Baltimore and Detroit, and Cox Media in Orlando, Florida.

“Driving revenue and ratings,” Gunter shared, was G98.7 FM’s first priority.

Providing a connection for listeners to two major markets, Jamaica and NYC, is also important.

“It (simulcast) provides a vital connection (for listeners) to their roots and heritage, as well as a sense of community support.”