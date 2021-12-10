Ganja seized in Hellshire, St Catherine mangrove

The St Catherine South police have made another ganja bust and investigators are seeking to nab the persons connected to the illicit activity.

The police say a total of 40 knitted bags containing ganja were discovered in a mangrove in Hellshire on Wednesday afternoon.

The seizure was made by members of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard who were on an operation searching for illegal drugs and guns.

The cache is believed to be a part of the guns-for-drugs trade, which is said to be prevalent in the area.

The police are appealing to members of the public who have information to come forward.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"We will continue to pursue the persons involved in the illegal trade. We will also target spaces where the drugs are stored. This is to put a dent in the illegal guns-for-drugs trade," said acting commanding officer for St Catherine South, Superintendent of Police Hopeton Nicholson.

This is the second ganja haul in the police division in recent times.

Last week, three men were held in Spring Village where 250 pounds of ganja were seized at a house.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.