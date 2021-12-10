Glengoffe cops detained by termites, rats

As the struggle with termite and rodent infestation continues, police officers in Glengoffe, in the St Catherine North Division, continue their call for a safer work environment.

Last week Thursday, cops informed The Gleaner that they could no longer stomach the conditions they had to work in, which has forced them to eat their lunches outside of the station.

One cop lamented that it pained his heart to leave his home in the mornings to report to the station and sit in such deplorable conditions, noting that even the front desk is frequently covered in the faecal remains of termites.

He added that a health inspector who visited the compound recently deemed the environment unfit to work in, as it posed mounting health risks.

Mayor of Spanish Town Norman Scott, who is aware of the conditions, made a public call in November for the Government to step in and rectify the situation. He also wished for the St Catherine Health Department to close down the station.

According to a female cop who has worked at the station for 30 years, the conditions have only got worse over time. She explained that numerous appeals made to the station’s supervisors have fallen on deaf ears.

AWARE OF PROBLEMS

The Jamaican Police Federation Chairman Corporal Rohan James told The Gleaner on Tuesday that he is aware of the problem and has received multiple complaints from officers in the district.

He added that he has made numerous requests for an alternative location to be used while the termite infestation is dealt with.

Despite this, his efforts have been unsuccessful.

“National security must be treated as priority and the Government must take a holistic approach in the interest of national security to protect the citizenry,” he said.

James cautions that officers cannot continue to jeopardise their health and safety as accountability is important, as is fair regard for the rights of all individuals, including cops.

“The Government must stop obstructing our membership from being able to serve the citizens effectively. Stop tie our hands, allow us the dignity and respect to give service by providing the amenities and proper remuneration. Jamaica deserves better,” James said.

In 2020, a donation of $235 million from the European Union was made to assist in the rehabilitation of six police stations, namely Denham Town, Franklyn Town, Lionel Town police stations in Kingston; Mount Salem and Adelphi police stations in St James; and Four Paths station in Clarendon.

Courtney Williams, permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security, has not answered queries sent to him last Friday about the state of the Glengoffe Police Station.

