Gov't signs $120 million contract to upgrade Clarendon Parish Court

The Justice Ministry has signed a $120 million contract to upgrade and renovate the facilities at the Clarendon Parish Court.

The contract will be executed by Geecho Consultants and Construction Limited.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says the ministry is committed to improving the facilities of justice institutions across the island.

Renovation works of the Clarendon Parish Court will include the installation of an elevator to support improved access for the physically challenged and the construction of an additional public bathroom.

Upgrades to the court building will also include re-tiling of walkways and corridors; installation of additional water storage and improving water and sewage lines for the facility; improvement of electrical services; provision of security systems; external and internal painting and installation of air conditioning units.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has welcomed the announcement to upgrade the court facilities highlighting that a key component of achieving an improved justice system involves ensuring that the island's courts are equipped with modern amenities.

Sykes said the Clarendon Parish Court is one of the better performing parish courts and has contributed significantly to the objective of disposing of cases within 24 months of the point of entry into the court system.

"The renovation, therefore, will enhance the circumstances in which justice is delivered and contribute to the Executive's mission of creating a first-class justice system for Jamaicans," the Chief Justice said.

In November, the Justice Ministry handed over two new mobile units to the Court Administration Division, which will be used by the courts to facilitate remote testimonies by vulnerable witnesses.

