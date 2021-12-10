Holiday traffic changes for Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth to reduce congestion

Effective Monday, the National Works Agency (NWA) will be making changes to traffic arrangements in the town of Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth.

A one-way system will be in effect along Main Street between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and will terminate on January 3, 2022.

Two-way traffic will be allowed along the corridor on Sundays.

Community Relations Officer for NWA's South Region, Howard Hendriks, says that motorists entering Santa Cruz, travelling westerly from the direction of Mandeville, will flow into the one-way system from the intersection of Coke Drive, Institution Drive and Main Street.

This change will result in motorists travelling from the direction of Malvern or Coke Drive being restricted from making a right turn onto Main Street.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Motorists wishing to head east towards Mandeville will instead be routed through the intersection of Main Street and Retirement Road and then onto the Santa Cruz Bypass.

Hendriks says motorists entering Santa Cruz from the direction of Lacovia should turn left at the traffic light at the intersection of Main Street and Retirement Road and continue onto the bypass.

Right turns from the bypass onto Market Street will still be permitted, however, left turns will be restricted.

Institution Drive will also be converted to one-way, facilitating traffic flow into the central business district.

Motorists travelling from the direction of Lacovia towards Malvern can use Retirement Road or the Santa Cruz Bypass and Institution Drive.

Hendriks says this new one-way system and restrictions are part of the NWA's traffic management thrust to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow in the town of Santa Cruz over the holiday period.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.