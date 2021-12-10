JN Circle president-elect eyes more youth outreach initiatives for St Elizabeth

JN Circle President-Elect for Junction, St Elizabeth, Omar Robinson, has one mantra for facing life: “Bloom where you are planted and strive for excellence,” and the educator is doing just that. Through sports and education, he has given back years of service to his communities in St Elizabeth and Manchester.

“Sports is one of the engines which can elevate young people. I am also a champion for education. Having young people in a structure will enhance their development,” said the educator of 20 years, noting that he has spearheaded several youth initiatives in the parishes to enhance the development of young people.

As the newly elected president of the JN Circle, he plans to continue the outreach programmes for young people, focusing on the Manning’s Boys’ Home in St Elizabeth to build its capacity, and retrofit the home with sanitisation stations to help protect them from the COVID-19 virus.

Robinson said that he will also initiate a project in the town of Junction to install more sanitary conveniences.

“When we look at the town of Junction, we realise that there is a lack of adequate public sanitary facilities. I have seen many persons relieving themselves at the nearest light post. We want to address that. It is a big project; however, with proper collaboration, I think that we can have something in the town of Junction, where people can access sanitary conveniences,” he maintained.

In addition, he noted that during his tenure, he wants to continue the welfare programme to assist the vulnerable population in the parish.

BACKGROUND

Born in Manchester, Robinson grew up in the community of Alligator Pond in a single-parent home with his three siblings. He attended the Alligator Pond Primary School and the New Forest Infant and Primary School. He went on to Decarteret College in Mandeville and did tertiary studies at the G.C. Foster College in St Catherine.

He is currently an educator at his alma mater, New Forest Primary and Infant School, and is the general secretary of the Manchester Football Association, where he has initiated several football-related initiatives in the parish.

A recipient of the Social Development Commission Awards in 2008, Anderson was also recognised for outstanding contribution to community development for the past 21 years. He was also voted as Coach of the Year in 2015 by the Manchester Football Association.

The father of one son, his advice to young people is, “Whichever situation or environment you are in, use the opportunity to gain experience, do not find excuses. Just blossom, bloom and produce. Everything stops with you. If you prepare well, you will set yourself up to achieve success.”