NWA to undertake culvert replacement along White River to St Ann’s Bay roadway

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that a section of the White River to St Ann's Bay roadway, in the vicinity of Pearly Beach and the Jamaica Public Service Company sub-station, will be reduced to single lane come Monday.

The NWA says the partial closure is to facilitate the replacement of a damaged drainage pipe.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that the closure will be from 10:00 p.m. on Monday, December 13 until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14.

During the closure, works will be undertaken to remove the damaged culvert, which will be replaced by a 600 millimetres HDPE pipe culvert.

Shaw says that although the project will be undertaken at night and during curfew hours, the work will be carried out one lane at a time and the roadway will remain open to single lane access.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Motorists who will be using the roadway during the period of works are being advised to obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.