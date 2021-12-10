Olympian McLeod offers scholarships to alma mater

Olympic medallist Candice McLeod will be offering scholarships to two students of her alma mater, Morant Bay Primary School in St Thomas.

She made the announcement during her first visit back to the primary school following the recently hosted Tokyo Olympic Games.

The grants, each valuing $50,000, according to the 400m runner, will be the first offered under the Candice McLeod Scholarship and will be awarded to the school’s top boy and girl for the 2022 academic year.

Her strong belief in the popular adage ‘never forget where you’re coming from’ was the catalyst that fuelled the Olympian’s visit to her alma mater on Wednesday.

The 4x400 metres relay bronze medallist, who visited bearing gifts, received a warm welcome from a group of students and teachers who had gathered at the school.

McLeod said, “It is such a joy to be back. When I came I went straight down by the field because that is where it all began … with me running up and down. I’m here today mainly because of one thing – ‘never forget where you’re coming from’. The journey may not be the one you want it to be but whenever things come together, never forget where you’re coming from.”

The proud alumna encouraged the students to work as hard as they can to achieve their goals despite the difficulties associated with the current learning environment.

“I was in university a couple months ago and learning online is hard so I know it’s not easy for you, but without school, we cannot have our next prime minister, our next Candice McLeod, our next teachers and nurses,” she said.

Also addressing parents who had accompanied their children to the brief event, McLeod said, “Mommy and daddy, the kids need you to keep them motivated. Remind them that they can be whatever they want to be and that nothing in life comes easy. If you want to be at the top, you have to work hard. I’m not fully where I want to be right now but I have been working hard because one day I will be number one.”

In addition to the scholarship announcement, McLeod presented two tablets to the institution and snack packages, courtesy of her sponsors Sunshine Snacks, to all students that were in attendance.

Among those who expressed their gratitude for the contribution was vice-principal of Morant Bay Primary, Devmarie Blake-Brown.

“It is really a wonderful feeling to see Candice here today, knowing that she is a product of this school and that she actually took the initiative to come and give back. We are very appreciative and we see it as an opportunity to motivate our students to be the best they can be,” she said.

