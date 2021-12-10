Opposition Senator moves motion for icons to be named national heroes

A call has been made for four of Jamaica's cultural and sport icons to be declared national heroes and heroine in time for the country's 60th anniversary of independence on August 6, 2022.

Opposition Senator Dr Floyd Morris this morning moved a motion in the Upper House for Robert Nesta Marley, 'Bob Marley', James 'Jimmy Cliff' Chambers, Usain St Leo Bolt to be conferred national heroes and Louise 'Miss Lou' Bennett-Coverley a national heroine.

Making the case for the conferral, Morris told his colleagues senators that the icons have presented Jamaica in a superb light across the world and contributed to the dominance of the country in reggae music, sports and culture since the island gained political independence in 1962.

He reasoned that their prodigious efforts through their careers have contributed to the global recognition of Jamaica.

“Be it resolved that this honourable Senate calls upon the government to put in place the necessary mechanisms and procedures for these iconic Jamaicans to be declared National Heroes and heroine respectively,” Morris said.

He noted that the National Honours and Awards Act gives the authority to the Governor General to confer the status of National Hero on a citizen of Jamaica subject to recommendations from the Prime Minister.

Commenting on the procedures for a Jamaican to be accorded the highest honour locally, Morris said that Section 5 of the law gives authority to the establishment of an advisory committee for the Order of National Hero.

He explained further that Section 5 (3) of the Act stipulates that the advisory committee can conduct investigations in relation to individuals it deems fit to be conferred the Order of National Hero.

The finding of this investigation should be conveyed to the prime minister for action, Morris added.

On November 30, Barbados named 'Diamonds' singer Rihanna a national hero.

The honour came as the Caribbean island split with the British Monarchy and became a republic.

