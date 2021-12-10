Policeman accused of having sex with minor granted $350,000 bail

A 36-year-old police constable accused of having sex with a minor was today granted $350,000 bail when he appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The court imposed stringent conditions on Jerone Salomon, who is charged with the offence of having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16.

He was ordered to return to court on January 13 next year at which time a committal hearing will be held.

It's being alleged that the complainant and the policeman became intimate after a two-year period.

It is further alleged that they became familiar as the girl would accompany her elder sister to the police station where the cop was assigned.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The sister reported to the station as part of a condition of her bail.

The matter was reported to the authorities and following a ruling earlier this month by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the policeman was charged.

The policeman is being represented by Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.