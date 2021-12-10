St Elizabeth farm store robber nabbed

The police in St Elizabeth on Thursday arrested a man who held up and robbed workers at a farm store in Barbary Hall.

It is reported that about 3:15 p.m., a man reportedly entered the farm store and pretended to be a customer.

It is further reported that when customers left the store, he pulled a handgun and demanded cash from workers.

He allegedly escaped with a cell phone valued at $14,000.

The police were subsequently alerted.

A police team from the Pedro Plains Police Station, which was travelling along the Ridge Pen Main Road, reportedly spotted a motorcycle with a man aboard fitting the description of the robber along with another man.

The team pursued them and intercepted the motorcycle on the Williamsfield Main Road in the parish.

One of the men escaped, while one was held.

The motorcycle was seized.

