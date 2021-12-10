St Thomas taxi operator dies after crashing into trees

A taxi operator died in St Thomas this morning after his car ran off the road and crashed into trees.

He has been identified as 74-year-old Bensford Bogle of Newland in the parish.

The incident happened some time after 9 o'clock along the Pondside main road.

It is reported that Bogle dropped off a passenger and exited his car with the engine running.

It is further reported that while re-entering the car he stepped on the accelerator, causing the car to speed off.

He was reportedly unable to regain control of the car, which ran off the road and crashed to trees near the Yallahs Ponds.

Emergency responders were called to the scene.

The police indicated that

Bogle was pinned down by a tree that was on his neck.

A team from the Yallahs Fire Station was alerted and Bogle was removed from the vehicle.

He was rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Shanna Monteith

