UDC denies low vax levels at Dunn’s River turned off cruise line

Carl Gilchrist, Gleaner Writer

Acting general manager at the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), Lisa Golding, has refuted reports that Disney Cruise Lines on Thursday refused to allow its passengers to visit Dunn's River Falls and Park in Ocho Rios, St Ann because the majority of workers at the facility are not vaccinated.

Reports surfaced on Thursday that Disney Cruise Lines, which docked in Falmouth, Trelawny, refused to allow its passengers to visit Dunn's River because of the level of vaccination take-up among staff at the facility, especially craft vendors, was low.

The cruise line reportedly allowed passengers to visit other attractions instead.

“I'm not aware of that,” Golding told The Gleaner when she was asked about the allegations.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I'm not aware of any issue with vaccination levels in relation to cruise not coming. I'm not in a position to comment on that particular statement,” Golding added.

In the meantime, Devon Mitchell, President of the Ocho Rios Craft Vendors Association, who is close to the action, has rubbished the claims, citing a 75 per cent vaccination level among craft traders across the five active craft markets in the resort town.

According to him, the issue had nothing to do with vaccination levels but with the cruise line which, he claimed, wanted the venue exclusively for its guests.

“Vendors are getting their shots, it's happening gradually,” Mitchell said.

“Presently, the Ocho Rios area comprises of eight craft markets but only five of them are active and with all of them we have over 75 per cent compliance.”

He added: “To my knowledge, the ship that came today is a Disney Cruise Line and the attraction they want to go, they want to know that they alone are at that attraction whenever time that ship comes into harbour, which Dunn's River doesn't buy into that nonsense. So that is the reason, it doesn't have anything to do with vaccines. They tried it with Dunn's River before and they get turned down and they tried it again. Dunn's River not going to buy into that.”

Currently, based on the Ministry of Health COVID-19 stipulations, Jamaicans, in general, and overseas guests in hotels are not allowed access to venues where cruise passengers are being accommodated in order to limit contact and any potential spread of the virus.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.