15 bedridden inmates now receiving specialised care

Fifteen bedridden inmates are now receiving specialised care at the recently opened Department of Correctional Services' Medical Centre and Infirmary at the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in St Catherine.

The inmates were transferred from the St Catherine and Tower Street Adult Correctional Centres to the 25-bed facility, the first of its kind, which caters to inmates in need of special care and medical treatment.

Minister without Portfolio in the National Security Ministry, Senator Matthew Samuda told Friday's sitting of the Senate that the new arrangement is in response to two special investigation reports by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

One of the reports related to the death of 81-year-old Noel Chambers, a former inmate at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre.

Chambers died in prison after being incarcerated for 40 years without trial, having been deemed unfit to plead.

The second INDECOM report related to the treatment and care of the wards at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre.

“While the report highlighted several best practices in relation to the administration and treatment of the wards, these were overshadowed by allegations of breaches against the rights of the wards and contravention of key provisions of international conventions,” said Samuda.

He said an action plan was devised to address the deficiencies in the prison system such as insufficient medical practitioners to meet the demands of the current inmate population with special healthcare needs.

“Since undertaking this review, the DCS has expanded its cadre of medical doctors to include five medical doctors and six health aides," Samuda said.

The aides have been assigned to the infirmary.

Samuda also said approval has been granted by the Finance Ministry to recruit 12 psychiatrists and 10 psychologists to join the two psychologists currently on staff.

"These additions will bring significant improvements in meeting the needs of these vulnerable groups,” he said.

In the meantime, Samuda said the National Security Ministry is at an advanced stage hiring a specialist Psychiatrist who will be tasked with ensuring the timely assessment of all inmates deemed unfit to plead.

The objective is to re-list their matters before the Courts for a final determination.

