Broken NWC main affecting Porus water supply

The National Water Commission (NWC) says a broken main in Whitney Turn, Clarendon is impacting water supply in Porus, Manchester.

Customers may experience low water pressure or have no water.

NWC says its team is working to complete repairs by 6 p.m. today

