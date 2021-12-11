GoodHeart | Bradley Richards starts single mother foundation to honour late mother

When Bradley Richards thinks about his childhood spent watching his mother Erica Badley getting ready to take on the busy day, he fondly recalls her love for the finer things in life. He also recalls how hard she worked to fill her closets with some of these items, including designer bags and expensive clothing, which she gifted herself after knowing she had provided all he needed.

“She worked hard, and every day she looked good. Some days a person will have rough days, but with my mom, no one could tell when she had hers. No matter what, she motivated herself by putting out and putting on her best,” Richards told GoodHeart.

In June of this year, Badley died following a two-year battle with stage-four colon cancer.

Richards shared: “During the pandemic, she had to be going back and forth from the US to get chemotherapy, and it took a toll on her. The grieving comes in waves, and really before her birthday, I was left thinking [what] to do without her. Not having my mother around anymore has shown me that there is a timeless importance of mothers, and supporting them can secure a better future for all Jamaicans.”

He was unsure how best to preserve her memory, but was spurred by his own upbringing having been raised in a single-parent household.

In an attempt to empower single mothers to cope with a lack of emotional and financial support in a society where there is an increase in violence against women and children, Richards decided to start a non-profit organisation in his mother’s honour, the Erica Badley Single Mother Foundation. It was launched on her birthday on October 26. The first initiative was to donate Badley’s personal belongings – items such as clothing, both casual and work attire; handbags and shoes from brands such as New York & Company, Express, Ralph Lauren, and Tory Burch, which all value approximately $1 million.

It was a difficult task to go through the closet at home, “especially as it got closer to her birthday”, to sort through over 500 pieces of clothes plus accessories, he said. These were donated to women through several organisations, including Dress for Success, whose mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing professional attire and development tools; Pursued International that provides support to women who have been sexually exploited; Church of Transfiguration; Jamaica Deaf Association; Angels of Love and Fi We Children, which is located in Montego Bay.

“I know what my mom went through when she needed work clothes when I was younger. By giving my mother’s attire, [hopefully], it will boost another woman’s confidence and help their career. There are people who would not accept these or don’t like handouts, so I went through the organisations, but I have witnessed more than once when a female has asked her to borrow a jacket or blouse to do a job interview or something for work, so I knew there was a need,” he said. “The items are pretty much out now, and I’m on to the next project. Mothers have difficulties in their day-to-day life, so if it’s even a small gesture or donation that can assist, I am willing to give.”

Richards’ aim through the foundation is that every year on her birthday, they would research and identify different approaches to the needs of single mothers in Jamaica.

“My mother was from a small home in Manchester; she worked diligently and endlessly in breaking the grounds of becoming an independent woman in Jamaica. Due to her versatility, discipline, and all-rounded personality, she was able to establish herself as a sole trader and started The New Scorpio Distribution company that provides to various pharmacies across the island. She was an independent, hard-working single mother who played an invaluable contribution in raising her only child. I’m looking to help other women like her,” Richards said.

To donate or learn more about Erica Badley’s Single Mother Foundation, contact the non-profit’s founder Bradley Richards via email at ericabadleysinglemotherfounda@gmail.com. Have a good story you’d like to share? Email us at goodheart@gleanerjm.com.