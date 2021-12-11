PM makes another appeal for tourism workers to get vaccinated

WESTERN BUREAU:

While acknowledging that the current COVID-19 vaccination rate among Jamaica’s tourism workers is at approximately 70 per cent to date, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is calling on the other 30 per cent to take their jabs in order to secure the sector against fallout from the global pandemic.

“Tourism is the heartbeat of Jamaica, and this is not an industry we can allow to be affected and restricted by the pandemic. At the same time, we have to ensure the livelihood of the people in the industry, and everyone in the industry should protect themselves by getting vaccinated,” said Holness, while addressing Thursday’s official opening of the Ocean Eden Bay Hotel in Coral Springs, Trelawny.

“There is a need for all Jamaicans, especially our hardworking tourism workers, to get vaccinated, to shield themselves, their guests, and, of course, their own families and friends with whom they must interact every day,” continued Holness. “I understand that the vaccination rate among tourism workers is moving toward 70 per cent. That is very high and very commendable.”

The prime minister said the opening of the Ocean Eden Bay Hotel is an indicator that Jamaica has been accepted as a resilient tourism destination.

“We see this opening as a strong sign and an endorsement of Jamaica as a strong country. We are going to recover to where we were before, and we are going to go much higher,” stated Holness.

In August, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said that all tourism workers who interface with cruise-ship passengers must be vaccinated.

Bartlett subsequently launched an initiative to vaccinate 170,000 tourism workers. This led to several vaccination blitzes at different locations across the island, with some 2,000 tourism workers getting the jab up to the first week of September.

Thursday’s opening of the Ocean Eden Bay Hotel, which falls under the Spain-based H10 Hotels chain, marked Jamaica’s first hotel opening since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. The resort is a five-star all-inclusive facility boasting 444 suites, meeting facilities and convention services, a variety of sport and entertainment options, and access to the amenities of the neighbouring Ocean Coral Spring.