Police warn against COVID containment breaches this holiday season

JIS:

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is warning that it will be enforcing the Disaster Risk Management Act and maintaining public order this holiday season.

According to head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch Assistant Commissioner Gary McKenzie adequate security personnel will be deployed.

“We ask many of our officers who do administrative work to be out on the streets to complement the police officers who are already on operational activities,” said McKenzie.

READ: Government to make more adjustments to DRMA for Christmas

He said cops who do not operate in geographic divisions are also engaged at this time of the year to shore-up the number of boots on the ground.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

McKenzie is encouraging people to honour the COVID containment measures.

This holiday season, the police are also preparing for heightened security demands at banks and other commercial areas where there is increased exchange of cash, goods, and services.

Additionally, measures are in place to address the expected increase in traffic on the roads which increase the risk of crashes.

"We know that it is happy season and persons tend to drink a little more and so our breathalyzer enforcement activities are also heightened. We enforce this by ensuring that we are occupying our main and arterial roads and we carry out our breathalyzer checks," McKenzie told JIS News.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com