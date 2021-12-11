Sydney Engel hailed as ‘ a true friend of Jamaica’

Sydney Engel, one of New York’s foremost pioneers of real estate development, died on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at his Hewlett Harbor home. He was 98.

Best known on Long Island as one of the founders of the powerhouse developer Engel Burman Group, Engel came from very humble beginnings. Born in Brooklyn in 1923, he grew up in a household where times were so hard that he and his brother, Arthur, had to take turns wearing their one good pair of shoes.

After a stint as an Army Air Force recruit, Engel returned to Brooklyn and started an insulation company named for his father Louis. His business expanded to include roofing, siding and oil burner conversions, and employed a staff of 15 salesmen who worked out of Engel’s basement apartment.

As his business evolved, prominent New York families, such as the Rockefellers and Mellons, engaged Engel’s company as a general contractor because he delivered what he promised. Engel was often made a partner in development projects under his construction supervision.

Over the next 50 years, Engel and his partner Sol Henkind developed nursing homes, office buildings and thousands of rental units throughout the New York metropolitan area.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

By 1997, at the age of 74, Engel formed a new company, with Jan Burman and Steven Krieger as partners. Since then, the firm, known as Engel Burman, with additional partners David Burman, Scott Burman, Michael Weiss and Jon Weiss, ‘has built an expansive portfolio, including residential, commercial, senior living, healthcare, and other developments throughout the Eastern Seaboard.

Besides his prolific development achievements, Engel was also a philanthropist to several non-profits. As a director, former treasurer and vice-president of the American Friends of Jamaica, Inc (AFJ), his contribution to Jamaica over the years was enormous. He founded and oversaw the construction of MoBay Hope Health Centre in Montego Bay, where he also maintained a residence. MoBay Hope Health Centre was the first hospital in western Jamaica to offer mammogram services. He was also a consistent supporter of the Cornwall Regional Hospital, among other projects, to help improve the level of health services in western Jamaica.

Engel had a genuine affection for Jamaica and visited numerous times per year with his family. He served on the board of the AFJ for three decades. Engel also served as a board member of ADL and Hadassah, as well as a board member of Temple Israel in Lawrence and Franklin General Hospital in Valley Stream, New York, now called Long Island Jewish Valley Stream.

Engel was predeceased by his wife of 70 years Sylvia Engel, who also served on the board of the AFJ. He was a faithful and true friend of Jamaica. His good works and his legacy will be with us for a long time.

(Contributed by David Winzelberg. Long Island Business News)