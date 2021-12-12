Booster shots begin Monday for most Johnson and Johnson recipients

As of Monday, Jamaica will offer a booster shot to all persons 18 years and older who have received a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The booster can be given with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine two to six months after the initial shot or with the Pfizer vaccine six months after.

Also starting Monday, adults 60 years and older and healthcare workers will be given a booster dose of the other COVID-19 vaccines.

The development follows the ministry's finalisation of its evaluation and benefits analysis of administering an additional dose of the authorised COVID-19 vaccines to key members of the population.

The Health Ministry recommends that a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine be offered six months or more after the completion of the initial doses either the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson shots.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The move is in line with a Cabinet decision for boosters to be given to key populations at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Those at risk of waning protection who could pose an increased threat of transmission to vulnerable populations also qualify for booster shots.

"These key populations are essential for maintaining health system capacity," said a ministry spokesperson in a statement.

Visit vaccine sites

Persons who are eligible for a booster shot are to visit the nearest vaccination site with their vaccination card and Government-issued ID.

The Ministry is also reminding the public that an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccines is recommended for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals.

This will be an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine already received and should be administered eight weeks after the last dose.

The ministry said for other members of the population, it will continue to closely monitor the evidence and will make additional recommendations accordingly.

Meanwhile, amid the Omicron variant seen as highly transmissible the ministry is encouraging people to visit the vaccine sites.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com