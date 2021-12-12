Clarendon lagging behind in second dose COVID vaccination

The parish of Clarendon is lagging behind in the administration of second doses of the COVID vaccine, the local health authority has disclosed.

Approximately 50,000 persons in Clarendon have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, only about 31,668 persons have received second doses, said Dr Kimberly Scarlett-Campbell, the senior medical officer of health for Clarendon.

Clarendon has a population of 247,112.

Scarlett-Campbell is urging persons now due their second dose of vaccine to get their shot.

And she said those who have not yet been vaccinated should do so.

Scarlett-Campbell said people should also continue to honour the COVID containment measures.

She was speaking during a JN Foundation-organised immunisation drive at the Central High School in May Pen, Clarendon.

Michael Bent, regional director, Southern Regional Health Authority has stressed that with the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, it is important for all Jamaicans to take personal responsibility for their safety.

"A significant responsibility is on us citizens to follow the protocol, wear your mask, wash your hands and follow all the protocol so that we can minimise the number of persons coming into our health system," he said.

The JN Foundation facilitated the vaccination of some 500 persons during the Clarendon leg of its campaign, bringing to nearly 1,200 the number of people inoculated under its drive.

Immunisation drives have so far been held in Westmoreland, Manchester and Clarendon.

