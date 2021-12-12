Five hurt in St Andrew bus crash during curfew hours

Five people have been hospitalised after a Toyota Coaster bus overturned in Mount James, St Andrew last night.

One motorist told The Gleaner some of the occupants appeared to be badly injured.

The injuries include cuts and broken limbs.

The incident happened during the hours of the nightly curfew.

According to the police, a mechanic was driving the bus to meet a new driver after an alleged fallout between the owner and the original driver.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"During that journey, the bus ran off the roadway and into the ditch," one cop told The Gleaner.

Wrecker workers seeking to remove the mangled bus encountered further troubles when the chain being used to haul the bus broke sending the vehicle further into the ditch.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com