Kingston man arrested for illegal firearm

The St Andrew South Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old Kingston man with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Joseph Carter otherwise called 'Akeem' and 'Belly' of Balcombe Drive, Kingston 11 was held by the Hunts Bay police about 8 o'clock last night.

The police say a patrol team was travelling along Forty Four Dive when Carter was seen sitting on a bench in the company of five other men.

On seeing the marked police vehicle Carter reportedly got up and quickly went inside the yard.

The police say he was followed and was seen pulling a firearm from the front of his waistband before throwing it inside a room.

The firearm, a Glock pistol, along with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds was retrieved.

Carter was then arrested and charged.

A court date is being finalised.

