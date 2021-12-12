One killed, two injured in St Thomas crashes

One man has been killed and two other people hospitalised following two motor vehicle collisions in St Thomas this morning.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

It is reported that about 7:40 a.m., the deceased was driving a grey Toyota Corolla motor car along the Albion Main Road when he lost control of the vehicle.

The car in which a female passenger was also travelling, slammed into a utility pole breaking it in two.

Both occupants were flung from the vehicle.

They were rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital where the driver was pronounced dead.

In another crash in the same vicinity minutes later, a motorcyclist was injured after hitting a goat that ran into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist is now being treated at a hospital.

The crashes happened days after a 74-year-old taxi operator was killed along the Yallahs Main Road.

- Shanna Monteith

