Police increase presence on Corletts Road following gun attack

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

The St Catherine North Police say they will be ramping up their presence in the Corletts Road area of Spanish Town, St Catherine following yesterday's gun attack.

Six people including a one-year-old child were hospitalised after gunmen shot up a gathering at a shop on Bignal Lane.

A dog was shot dead.

The incident followed another along March Pen Road on Friday, where men with high-powered weapons sprayed a board dwelling with bullets.

"This incident is connected to the incident, where three people were shot and injured following the recovery of goats stolen earlier," said one person with knowledge of the incident.

Meanwhile, member of Parliament for St Catherine South Central Dr Andrew Wheatley has condemned the incident pledging support for the police in flushing out the perpetrators.

"I will be the official informer for the police... I will support the police to flush them out," he said.

