Three shot dead in St Andrew in 24 hours, 5-y-o boy wounded

St Andrew North police detectives are now at a murder scene on Constant Spring Road, St Andrew, the third fatality in the division in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, a five-year-old boy has been admitted to a hospital after he was struck by a bullet in one of the incidents.

The police say some time after 4 p.m., a man known only as 'Cherry Pie' or 'Shaggy' was gunned down at his home.

The police were called to that scene from another at the corner of Meadowbrook Avenue and Red Hills Road where barber 'Kenny G' was shot dead about 3:30 p.m.

He was killed by men travelling on a motorcycle as he walked from his shop.

Yesterday, another man was shot and killed on Manning's Hill Road in the vicinity of Mid Way Mall.

A little boy was also struck in the head by a bullet in that incident.

He has since undergone a surgical operation but remains hospitalised.

- Andre Williams

