We must ensure there is no gospel cloudiness - Dr Notice

“Let them construct a sanctuary for Me, that I may dwell among them. According to all that I am going to show you, as the pattern of the tabernacle and the pattern of all its furniture, just so you shall construct it” Exodus 25:8-9

Mandeville, Manchester

BUILT ON the five pillars of true Pentecostal worship, spirit-led evangelism, Bible-based discipleship, warm and caring fellowship, and life-changing ministry, The Mandeville New Testament Church of God recently expanded its church building, with the construction of a new church hall, for the betterment of the communities it serves.

Lead pastor of the church, Reverend Dr Osbourne Fisher, who made the new church hall a reality through his vision and under his directive, said his ultimate wish is to erect a building that can seat 3,000 people, with the existing buildings becoming training centres for young people.

However, Fisher indicated that until that dream can be realised, that he will continue to do the work God has called him to do.

“For over 35 years, this church has placed its focus on its purpose, on being grounded in Acts Chapter 2: 41- 46. This local church has over 30 different ministries geared towards, men, women, youth. All we are seeking to do is to help develop individuals to take on the image and the likeness of Christ.”

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the building, which was attended by a host of religious and civic leaders last Wednesday, Dr Fisher added that the church has been consistently distributing care packages monthly to those in need, providing meals each Sunday for the homeless, clothing the needy, offering counselling, ensuring that students receive back-to-school supplies and have medicals done through their wellness programme free of cost, among other initiatives.

“We believe that this is what God has called us for as we win the lost and seek to build disciples. We must reach out and demonstrate Christ’s love to those who are in need of life-changing ministry. We exist to provide assurance for individuals as they live their lives and seek to honour the Lord thy God. We will always promote the idea that people are accepted when they come to the Lord Jesus Christ as He receives us just as we are. We are lovable, valuable and capable.”

Chairman of the planning committee, Jasford Gabriel, who revealed that the building was named in Dr Fisher’s honour because of his vision, said the space will be utilised for weddings receptions, repast, seminars, meetings, anniversary and birthday celebrations, and banquets and community outreach projects, among other initiatives.

But even as the future plans for the space are made known, Administrative Bishop of the New Testament Church of God, Reverend Dr Roy Notice, reminded the church leaders that “Gospel activity”, which is the promotion of the kingdom of God while rescuing and changing lives, must be the focus.

“The church, however, must be aware of the nature of the activity because if the church does not see this as gospel activity, the church will interpret it as financial opportunity, and so we have to be careful that we don’t use edifices primarily as a fundraising venture but rather as a gospel engagement, even if money comes in. This is a gospel activity.”

The keynote speaker and former senior pastor of the church said churches now exist in a post-truth era, where cynicism and scepticism and moral confusion are promoted.

This, he believes, now pushes the Church to ensure that where there is gospel activity, the purpose is clear.

“There are people who are using their facilities and resources to promote fake gospel, that sometimes when people cast judgement on the Church, it is not the authentic church that they are passing judgement on, but all of us are bundled together and branded the same ways – as ginals, hypocrites, and money lovers who sell the truth. We must ensure there is no gospel cloudiness.”

Dr Notice said that amid opposition, the Church must remain resolute in its moral and stance, yet hospitable in the approach to those who remain hostile and defiant.

“People want to create a moral void and then say to the Church, ‘Who gives you the authority to fill that void’? If the Church lingers, they quickly fill the void themselves and fill it with hedonism, materialism, individualism and make up their own gods. The church of the living must never allow the hostility of the world to dampen [their efforts].”

He said the erection and expansion of the building does not mean that a church will remain confined within the four walls but will [be] [used] as a launching pad, a meeting place, a refuelling source, to be prepared to meet hostility with courage and hospitality.

“… It is my prayer that this church will never allow its gospel activities to become diverted by what is going on around. Never get caught up in your achievements so that you miss the purpose of the achievements. Remember Gospel activity that ought to be shared with clarity and hospitality. Let people know that gospel activity is one of love and charity,” he noted.