37 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Three more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,428.

The deceased are a 71-year-old man, a 78-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman, all from Kingston and St Andrew.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between December 10 and 12.

Meanwhile, there were 37 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 88 years, pushing the total to 91,802.

Of the new cases, 18 are women and 19 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 8

* St Ann - 8

* St Catherine – 5

* Westmoreland - 4

* Kingston and St Andrew - 3

* St Thomas - 2

* St Mary - 2

* Clarendon - 1

* St Elizabeth - 1

* Trelawny - 1

* Hanover - 1

* Portland - 1

* Manchester - 0

A total of 526 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 7.5%.

In the meantime, there were 40 more recoveries, increasing the total to 63,491.

Some 98 persons are in hospital with 21 being moderately ill, 21 severely ill and six critically ill.

And 16,333 persons are at home in quarantine.

