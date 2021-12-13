Clarendon man charged over fatal dispute

The police have charged a man for the death of 24-year-old Devin Summerset who died after being hit with a stone during a flight.

Suwayne Garnett, 29, who is of Blackwood district, Clarendon, was charged with murder on Sunday.

The police report that on Thursday, October 7, Garnett and Summerset allegedly had a dispute along Spanish Town Road during which the accused used a stone to hit the deceased on the head before fleeing.

Summerset's body was found the following day.

Investigations led detectives to Clarendon on Tuesday, December 7 and Garnett was apprehended.

He was charged after he gave a caution statement to the police.

His court date is being finalised.

