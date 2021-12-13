Crowd left frustrated by long wait at the St Joseph’s vaccination site

Persons who turned up at the St Joseph's Hospital in St Andrew this morning for COVID-19 vaccination were left frustrated due to delays.

Individuals arrived at the location from as early as 9 o'clock to get vaccinated.

Despite a ticketing system being in place, persons complained about waiting for hours to get the jab.

The disgruntled crowd also complained about the heat and a lack of seating as well as information from personnel.

“It's been chaotic,” said an elderly man who complained about a four-hour wait.

He said he and his wife were at the hospital to get their COVID vaccine booster shots.

“It seems as if the booster people...will be left [out], we don't know when we will get,” he added.

There were claims that the delay at the site was due to a shortage of vaccines.

“They are so disorganised,” another person expressed, lamenting that the process may turn off individuals.

Hospital officials declined to speak with The Gleaner or grant access to the vaccination blitz site.

Meanwhile, Errol Greene, Regional Director of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), told The Gleaner this afternoon that the administration of vaccines started late at the hospital, resulting in a long wait for persons.

He further said that he was not aware of any issue regarding the unavailability of vaccines at the hospital.

“I got the complaint and [after checks were made] the response I received was that the person who carried the vaccines arrived late,” he said.

- Asha Wilks

