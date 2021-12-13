Elderly woman disappears from Norman Manley Airport

It has been days of turmoil for the family of 66-year-old Hermalyn McFarlane who has been missing since her arrival at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport on Friday.

McFarlane arrived on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Trinidad and Tobago where she had been living and working for the past 30 years.

She suffers from dementia and had refused wheelchair services but completed the required landing protocol with the assistance of an agent.

Her daughter Tanya Thorpe told The Gleaner that while the attendant was picking up her mother's luggage in the baggage hall, the senior citizen apparently left the building.

According to Thorpe, McFarlane's husband and a family friend had been waiting at the arrival lounge but never spotted her.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Late Monday evening, the Airport Police confirmed that McFarlane had been reported missing, however, there was no update on their efforts to find her.

In the meantime, Thorpe said the search for her mother has been an emotional hit.

“I have to take something to sleep at nights,” she said.

McFarlane was last in Jamaica in 2019.

She returned to Trinidad and since retired but has fallen ill.

Thorpe believes her mother may have become disoriented after flying.

She is pleading for anyone who may have seen her mother to contact the Airport Police at 876-924-8002 or 119.

McFarlane is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, full eyes and wears a low-cut natural hairstyle.

McFarlane was last seen in black shoes, a black skirt, a white blouse and a grey jacket.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.