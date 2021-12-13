Lucea poised for major traffic changes this Christmas

WESTERN BUREAU

Based on the plans being developed to handle the traffic flow in the town of Lucea during the upcoming Christmas season, pedestrians and motorists travelling through the Hanover parish capital should have things much easier than the situation that exists at this time.

The traffic committee of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) outlined the plan, which is to come into effect on Wednesday, during Thursday’s monthly meeting of the HMC.

Dwayne Johnson, chief engineering officer at the HMC, told the meeting that the traffic changes will be in place from December 15, to January 7, 2022. He said the plan also includes the possible introduction of traffic lights, which could ultimately become a long-term fixture in the town.

“One of the things that we deliberated on was the traffic situation on the one-way, which is Hanover Street. The main reason we identified that that was causing the traffic build-up was the delivery trucks, and sometimes pedestrians, who are basically slowing up traffic,” said Johnson.

Johnson said a designated delivery schedule is to be worked out for businesses and their delivery trucks, which is proposed for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The schedule will be strictly monitored by the Hanover police.

“During those hours, the traffic will basically be diverted, so Willie Delisser Boulevard will be turned into a two-way. Traffic will still be allowed to flow on the one-way (Hanover Street), so persons coming from the direction of Montego Bay will be diverted on to Miller’s Drive, to Mosely Drive, and then Cemetery Road and out of the town. Some will go through Willie Delisser Boulevard, and some will traverse along Hanover Street, creating three ways out of the town,” said Johnson.

He added that the National Works Agency (NWA), which is chairing the traffic committee, has done some preliminary surveys and will be submitting estimates to the HMC, with a view to making Willie Delisser Boulevard into a two-way street, a suggestion which was tabled several years ago but was rejected by the NWA at that time

“What we also discussed was a four-way stop light signal for the four-way road across from the Texaco service station, and also using Miller’s Drive as a bypass for the town,” continued Johnson, who also outlined plans for a traffic signal outside the entrance to the newly built Point Housing Development in the vicinity of the Grand Palladium Hotel.

Johnson also mentioned plans to put “rumble strips” in the vicinity of the Grand Palladium Hotel, where many accidents have occurred in recent times.

“We are asking the powers that be to help us to save some lives in Hanover,” said Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels, who is fully supportive of traffic-control measures.