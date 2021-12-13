Man shot fatally by police in Ackee Walk

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the shooting death of a man by the police in Ackee Walk, St Andrew.

The incident happened about midday.

The police reported that cops were engaged by gunmen when they visited the area.

They say that the team returned the fire.

At the end of the exchange, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The deceased was not identified by the police.

However, residents told The Gleaner that the dead man is Renardo 'Nazrie' Duncan, who is said to be in his early 20s.

- Andre Williams

