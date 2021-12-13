NCU study: More effective COVID-19 vax campaign needed

A study by Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has identified several factors that positively influence Jamaicans’ choice of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has recommended changes to the current public education campaign.

With only 17.2 per cent of Jamaicans fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of December 1, the NCU study found that the perceived effectiveness of the vaccine is a major factor or predictor of the public’s acceptance of the vaccine. Respondents who believe that the vaccine is effective in treating the COVID-19 disease are 4.5 times more likely to be fully vaccinated. Those who believe the vaccine is ‘at least somewhat effective’ are 2.5 times more likely to be fully vaccinated.

The NCU study, titled ‘The Views of Jamaicans on their decision to be Vaccinated against the Coronavirus Disease 2019’, surveyed a sample of 1,075 vaccinated people from across the three counties from September to November 2021. The study has a 3.5 per cent margin of error.

Another finding relates to the occupation of people. Respondents in certain occupations are 1.9 times more likely to be fully vaccinated, the foremost being healthcare workers (21.7 per cent), followed by tourism and entertainment workers (15.8 per cent), and business/office workers (14.6 per cent).

The study also highlighted social media websites as influential in determining the respondents’ decision to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease. A fourth factor was the provision of incentives by the Government.

“This research revealed that factors influencing the decision for vaccination, such as incentive from the Government, information on social media, death of loved ones, relative or friend from COVID-19, and occupation were significant predictors of vaccine acceptance,” noted lead researcher Paul Andrew Bourne.

The NCU study points out that in 2021, Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce Dr Norman Dunn, while attending one of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ COVID-19 blitz, agreed that educating Jamaicans about the COVID-19 vaccines will help to reduce vaccine hesitancy.

According to Bourne, the present study concurs with the perspective of Dr Dunn that information is critical to decreasing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. However, results showed that the misinformation placed on social media impacts Jamaicans’ reluctance, including those who have received a single dose of the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccines’ perceived connection to the ‘mark of the beast’ and the depopulation agenda is also gaining traction on social media and among religious leaders.