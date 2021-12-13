New on flairja.com: Richelle Parchment is this week’s cover star

Flair covers are back, and we have a sweet story. We first spoke to sugar boss Richelle Parchment in 2019. Since then, the organic hair removal innovator has been making major moves to secure the expansion of her JustSugar Beauty brand, both locally and internationally, including establishing another location in Kingston and putting in the necessary preparations to start her sugaring franchise overseas.

Years gone by, men have serenaded the fairer sex with the promise of being her sole provider. Much has changed since then, including pay scales. We asked women: would you date a man who makes less money than you? See what they had to say.

Aviesha Palmer was used to the cookie-cutter life growing up. But that all changed once she accepted the proposal to become the wife of entertainer-turned-military man, Rohan ‘Zumjay’ Stephens. Fifteen years and two children later, the military wife, mother and professional talks love, sacrifice, and going the distance.

According to unwomen.org, “Since the outbreak of COVID-19, emerging data and reports from those on the front lines have shown that all types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, have intensified.” It is in this context that domestic violence is being referred to as ‘the shadow pandemic’, because it seems to be growing at a pace that mimics the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the week’s Laws of Eve, Sherry Ann McGregor looks at Jamaica’s Domestic Violence Act and efforts to overcome the pandemic of gender-based violence in Jamaica.

Finally, soca may have been the driving force for Bonnie Lee’s foray into fashion design at a commercial level, but the carnival costumer will tell you, motherhood has given her a new sense of creativity and superpowers to create an entirely new product. For her latest business venture, she is marching into the baby carrier market with her Unleashed Cub Collection.