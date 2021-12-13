New Fortress, FFTP bring Christmas delight to MoBay families

WESTERn BUREAU:

The spirit of Christmas came alive at the Herbert Morrison Technical High School in Montego Bay on Wednesday when New Fortress Energy partnered with Food For The Poor Jamaica (FFTP) to distribute food hampers to 200 families, who are on the PATH programme.

Jacqui Burrell-Clarke, director of communications and community relations at New Fortress Energy, told The Gleaner that the food hampers will last a family for up to five weeks.

“We are distributing to the vulnerable families given everything that has happened due to COVID-19,” explained Burrell-Clarke. “We have partnered with Food for the Poor and these (the hampers) given today are generously packed. We want to ensure that for Christmas, they will have something to put on their dinner tables such as chicken, Christmas cake, personal care items, ground provisions, sanitisers, masks, alcohol and other dry foods.

“It is really to ensure that these families can benefit and they, too, can also have a wonderful Christmas this year. Just imagine the impact it can have if some families have up to five persons living together,” added Burrell-Clarke.

ALL HANDS ON DECK

According to her, this act of generosity, which was much appreciated by the recipients, could be a one-off experience.

“I am not sure if we will be doing this again next year, but giving back to the communities we operate in is very important to us,” said Burrell-Clarke. “As for Food For The Poor Jamaica, when you are doing something of this magnitude you can’t do it alone, all hands on deck, so thanks to them.”

She added: “Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been on board with us and they are a great partner to work with. Also, the Ministry of Labour and Security are the ones who register the PATH programme persons, so we reached out and they made calls to have persons here today.”

The New Fortress Energy communications director said this is not the first time the company has done such a noble act. Last year, 600 families benefited from Christmas food hampers that were issued on the PATH programme.

Kivette Silvera, executive director of Food For The Poor Jamaica, said it is heart-warming to partner with an entity like New Fortress Energy because it is challenging to take on such a project without having partners.

“We are truly appreciative, especially at Christmas time. We have so many persons who have been affected by the pandemic, persons still out of a job and still suffering. For this company to partner with us and say I want to give back and I have a social responsibility to help the community is truly great,” said Silvera.

Jodiann Strachan, one of the recipients, said she can now look forward to Christmas with a little more comfort.

“I am appreciative and am feeling blessed. I am a mother of six and this is a great help to the household. I think every Christmas these opportunities should happen and also they should go into the inner-city communities for persons who cannot come out to assist them also,” said Strachan.

Mike Haye, another recipient, told The Gleaner that things have been quite tough for him, so this wonderful gesture has lifted a burden off his family.

“It has been rough, no food, so I am happy to be selected. It is better than nothing for Christmas. It is once a year, we need work so we can’t live by this alone,” said Haye.