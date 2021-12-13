Mon | Dec 13, 2021

Pregnant woman shot dead in downtown Kingston

Published:Monday | December 13, 2021 | 8:09 PM
The woman, 26-year-old Shanteva Griffiths, worked at a liquor story on Orange Street.

Traffic is now being diverted from Orange Street in downtown Kingston following the murder of a pregnant woman.

The incident has drawn the attention of scores of curious onlookers.

She was killed at the intersection of Heywood and Orange streets.

The motive was not immediately ascertained.

In recent weeks, there has been a worrying increase in gun violence in the Kingston Central Police Division resulting in murders and gunshot injuries.

