Pregnant woman shot dead in downtown Kingston

Traffic is now being diverted from Orange Street in downtown Kingston following the murder of a pregnant woman.

The incident has drawn the attention of scores of curious onlookers.

The woman, 26-year-old Shanteva Griffiths, worked at a liquor story on Orange Street.

She was killed at the intersection of Heywood and Orange streets.

The motive was not immediately ascertained.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In recent weeks, there has been a worrying increase in gun violence in the Kingston Central Police Division resulting in murders and gunshot injuries.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com