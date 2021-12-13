Pregnant woman shot dead in downtown Kingston
Published:Monday | December 13, 2021 | 8:09 PM
Traffic is now being diverted from Orange Street in downtown Kingston following the murder of a pregnant woman.
The incident has drawn the attention of scores of curious onlookers.
The woman, 26-year-old Shanteva Griffiths, worked at a liquor story on Orange Street.
She was killed at the intersection of Heywood and Orange streets.
The motive was not immediately ascertained.
In recent weeks, there has been a worrying increase in gun violence in the Kingston Central Police Division resulting in murders and gunshot injuries.
