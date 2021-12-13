Skeletal remains found in burnt-out car in St James

The police in St James are reporting that human remains have been found in a burnt-out Nissan AD Wagon motor car in Torado Heights, Coral Gardens.

The discovery was made about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday by residents, who called the police.

The police say the scene was processed and the remains removed to the morgue for storage and post mortem.

An investigation is ongoing.

