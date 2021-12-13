Stock Round-Up | Mayberry, TransJamaican Highway among winners

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE's) Combined Index began the week losing ground on Monday.

Stocks declined on moderate to busy trading with an advance/decline ratio of 48/36.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,015.46 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 395,585.40.

The JSE Main Market Index was down 1,466.39 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 390,763.90, while the Junior Market Index advanced by 34.96 or 1.05 per cent to close at 3,372.98.

The JSE USD Equities Index was up 14.55 points or 7.27 per cent, to close at 214.56.

Overall market activity

92 stocks traded

48 advanced

36 declined

8 traded firm

Winners

Mayberry Investments up 19.86 per cent to close at $8.75

TransJamaican Highway (USD) up 16.22 per cent to close at US$0.01

PBS up 14.85 per cent to close at $1.33

SSLVC, up 10.98 per cent to close at $0.91

iCreate, up 9.33 per cent to close at $ 0.82

Losers

138 Student Living, down 16.52 per cent closing at $ 3.69

Stanley Motta, down 8.55 per cent to close at $ 5.03

JMMB Group 7.50% down 6.98 per cent to close at $ 0.80

SOS, down 6.35 per cent to close at $5.60

Elite Diagnostics, down 4.93 per cent closing at $ 2.70

Market volume

51.277 million units valued at $124 million were traded today.

Volume leaders

QWI Investments

Lumber Depot

JMMB Group

