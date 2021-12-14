41 additional COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Jamaica has recorded one more COVID-19 fatality, pushing the total to 2,429.

The deceased is a 96-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew who died on December 07.

Meanwhile, there were 41 additional cases with ages ranging from two to 94 years, pushing the total to 91,843.

Of the new cases, 19 are women and 22 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Mary - 11

* St Ann - 9

* St Catherine - 6

* Kingston and St Andrew - 4

* Westmoreland - 3

* St James -2

* Trelawny - 2

* Clarendon - 1

* Manchester - 1

* St Elizabeth - 1

* Hanover -1

* Portland - 0

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 1,291 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 3.7%.

In the meantime, there were 76 more recoveries, increasing the total to 63,567.

Some 114 persons are in hospital with 21 being moderately ill, nine severely ill and four critically ill.

And 15,552 persons are in quarantine at home.

