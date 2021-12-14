Bail extended for UIC president, co-accused

President of the United Independents' Congress Joseph Patterson and his co-accused had their bails extended when they appeared before senior parish judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning.

They are to return to court on February 28 next year.

Kevaugh Harris, David Thompson and Abbey Gayle Thompson are jointly charged with Patterson for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act as well as failing to disperse from a public march, taking part in a public march, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Patterson, who is the leader of Jamaica's third registered political party, is also charged for breaching the Public Order Act after he allegedly spearheaded a protest against the Government's COVID-19 vaccination programme in downtown Kingston on September 22.

The accused are represented by attorney Hugh Wildman.

Wildman told the court that the constitutional challenge by his clients was still awaiting a decision in the Supreme Court and so he requested another mention date.

“This is a matter where the defendants are challenging the constitutionally of the law under which they are being charged and they have in fact filed a constitution motion…”, Wildman said.

The court was also told by Abbey Gayle Thompson that David Thompson was unwell and he was unavoidably absent from today's sitting.

The court was told that a statement is outstanding in the case file.

