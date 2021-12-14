Clarendon man charged over gun seizure

A Clarendon farmer was arrested and charged in St Catherine following the seizure of an illegal gun.

Euvince McLean, 31, who is from May Pen, was charged on Monday with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police say the seizure was made along Water Lane in Bannister, Old Harbour.

According to the police, McLean was seen sitting in the driver's seat of a Toyota Corolla motor car.

On the approach of the police, he was reportedly seen removing an object from his waistband and throwing it at his feet.

The police say the object was retrieved, which turned out to be a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol with a magazine containing twenty-four .40mm rounds of ammunition.

McLean was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is not yet finalised.

