RESIDENTS OF Lluidas Vale can now have quick, easy and convenient access to browse the Internet courtesy of the Universal Service Fund (USF).

Millicent Belcher expressed appreciation that Wi-Fi was installed in the park in the North West St Catherine community.

Christmas gift for the community

“This is a wonderful thing. It is a Christmas gift to the community,” Belcher said. It is full service as it is near the police station, so security is a must. Me can accompany mi two children to do them work. It’s a very good addition to the community.”

Belcher was among residents who turned out on Friday at the launch of the Wi-Fi hotspot courtesy of the USF.

A reason to vote

Thelma Dale endorsed the access point as a necessary convenience for the lives of persons in and around the community. “As a person who lives overseas and needs connectivity, the unveiling of this Wi-Fi is of great help to me and many others. Children can do their lessons online while households can also benefit. I now have a reason to vote. This activity smacks development,” said Dale.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Justice of the Peace Aaron Cunningham, who brought greetings on behalf of Custos Icylin Golding, implored the residents to care for the gift of connectivity.

Councillor for Linstead division, Herbert Garriques, also brought greetings.

Shadow spokesman for Industry Science and Technology, Hugh Graham, was thankful for the gesture by the USF.

“When the areas were being checked, Lluidas Vale was singled out as a safe site. I am pleased to be here to see it today. I want to thank Daryl as I have been saying we (Lluidas Vale) need this, and he agreed,” Graham said.

He told the gathering that it was his first public speech since being elected member of Parliament on September 3, 2020.

“I know that to fully appreciate, you must do your best. I do believe that USF has done that. I know that the community will do much better with the Wi-Fi. I implore that you care for it as Internet connectivity is the way of the world,” the MP said.

Chief Executive Officer of the USF, Daniel Dawes, told the community to alert them if the service breaks down.

“We want you to call us if the system goes down. We want you to enjoy the service that we are giving you,” Dawes said.

The Wi-Fi, which is provided by FLOW network, forms part of the USF thrust to provide Internet access to 189 communities throughout the island.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com